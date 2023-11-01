Junior Project Manager at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Junior Project Manager

Location: Cape Town & Johannesburg

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Key Responsibilities:

We’re looking for a junior project lead to work with an international team, who is organized, detail-oriented and thrives in a changing environment. The ideal candidate is open and eager to learning and prepared to roll up their sleeves and pitch in when needed. You will report to the Overall Project Lead and work closely with the creatives, media team, developers and client service.

As the junior project lead, your tasks would include the following:

Liaising with client service & creatives

Receiving briefs from CS and ensuring the team has correct information or assets

Liaising on logistics and managing timeline expectations

Reports

Collecting & analyzing content to create monthly reports using analytics tools

Expectations

You would thrive in this position if you are:

Organised

Have excellent communication (written and verbal) skills to bridge communication gaps

Have strong time-management skills

Have excellent multitasking skills

Love troubleshooting

Can manage change in a fast-paced industry on constantly changing platforms.

Drive high-performance culture through efficiency.

Desire to learn new skills in an ever-changing environment.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office software, Google docs, project management

Capable of presenting reports articulately and confidently.

Able to work under pressure, conscientious and accountable for own actions and output.

Be confident working collaboratively with the broader Accenture Song divisions to bring value and cohesion.

Qualifications:

Relevant business, marketing, or communications qualification and/or equivalent work experience.

Drivers license, or reliable public transport.

Key competencies:

Accountable, hard-working and proactive. Reliable, and organized with an excellent attention to detail. Team player with strong interpersonal and communication skills. Ability to cope with pressure, work to tight deadlines and handle diverse activities Ability to research and self-study. Exceptional time management skills Familiarity in MS Office suite (incl. Mail, Word, PowerPoint and Excel)

Qualifications

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

Next Steps

If this sounds like the ideal role, career and company for you, click below to apply.

To learn more about life @AccentureSouthAfrica, follow us on social media and keep up with our latest news.

Accenture South Africa: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Learn more/Apply for this position