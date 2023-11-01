Junior Software Engineer (C#, C++, Java, Python) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate Junior Software Engineer with the drive to solve problems using code is sought by a fast-growing FinTech company in Joburg to join its team. Your duties will range from the development of entirely new software products to the maintenance and constant advancement of existing products. You will also assist with all functions of software coding and design. The primary focus is to learn the codebase, gather user data, and respond to requests from Senior Developers/CTO. Applicants MUST HAVE a BSc. Honours Degree in Computer Science/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered) from an accredited university – preferably having finished in the Top 10% of your class with ±2 Years of experience in a similar role having worked with tech tools including C#, C++, Python, Java, Kotlin, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop information systems by designing, developing, and implementing software solutions.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Develop software solutions by studying information needs, conferring with users, and studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes.

Investigate problem areas.

Follow the Software Development Lifecycle.

Document and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, charts, code comments and clear code.

Improve operations by conducting systems analysis and recommending changes in policies and procedures.

Protect operations by keeping information confidential.

Provide information by collecting, analysing, and summarizing development and service issues.

Accomplish engineering and organisation mission by completing related results as needed.

Voice your opinions and bring new ideas to the tech space. Passion is infectious.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum of a BSc Honours Degree in the appropriate field of study – Preference will be given if you finished within the top 10% of your class.

Experience/Skills –

±2 Years of experience as a Software Engineer.

Fluent with a modern Object-Oriented language (C++, C#, Java, Python, Kotlin, etc.).

Experience building complex web systems that have been successfully delivered to customers.

Experience in communicating with users, other technical teams, and management to collect requirements, identify tasks, provide estimates, and meet production deadlines.

Experience with mission critical, 24×7 systems

Experience with professional software engineering best practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes, testing and operations.

Knowledge of the MVC pattern

Experience as a Full Stack developer (see company Tech Stack below).

Knowledge of best Software Engineering practices, including Agile Software Development.

Knowledge of RESTful API Web Services.

Knowledge of Clean Code principles.

Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems.

Company Tech Stack:

C# for back-end (ASP.net core with Entity Framework); JavaScript ES6; React 17; SQL-Server for database transactions; Git version control (using SourceTree); AWS Elastic Beanstalk for deployment; Trello for workflow management

ATTRIBUTES:

Drive to solve problems using code.

Eagerness and willingness to learn new technologies quickly.

COMMENTS:

