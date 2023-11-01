.NET Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NB: Please note that this is a 6 month contract with probable extension

Our client is currently hiring an onsite, .Net Technical Lead. Interested candidates should have relevant experience of 6 – 8 years and a good understanding of POS / Store systems for the enterprise

Key performance areas:

Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in o C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core

Work with architecture and engineering team members to build POS and store-based systems for the enterprise

Key requirements:

Experience in team handling

Good knowledge in Point of Sales (POS) application

Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories

A relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 7 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS

Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

Desired: African language fluency

Desired Skills:

Azure DevOps

CI/CD

SQL

SSRS

ASP.NET

MVC

Angular

JavaScript

HTML

XML

XAML

SOA

Software engineering

C#

Web API

API

.NET

.NET framework

REST

.NET Core

POS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.

Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.

High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.

Learn more/Apply for this position