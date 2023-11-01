.NET Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NB: Please note that this is a 6 month contract with probable extension
Our client is currently hiring an onsite, .Net Technical Lead. Interested candidates should have relevant experience of 6 – 8 years and a good understanding of POS / Store systems for the enterprise
Key performance areas:
- Design, code, test and implement APIs and applications in o C# with .NET Framework and .NET Core
- Work with architecture and engineering team members to build POS and store-based systems for the enterprise
Key requirements:
- Experience in team handling
- Good knowledge in Point of Sales (POS) application
- Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 7 – 8 years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications
- Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)
- Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework
- Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML
- Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS
- Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development
- A strong commitment to professional service delivery
- Planning and organizing ability
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
- Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles
- Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts
Desired: African language fluency
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- CI/CD
- SQL
- SSRS
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Angular
- JavaScript
- HTML
- XML
- XAML
- SOA
- Software engineering
- C#
- Web API
- API
- .NET
- .NET framework
- REST
- .NET Core
- POS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.
Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.
High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.