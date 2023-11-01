NodeJS Developer – Western Cape

We require an experienced Backend NodeJS Developer in the Northern Suburbs CPT. Position available hybrid or remote if not CPT based.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 5+ years development experience with NodeJS

Relevant IT qualification (advantageous)

Excellent communication skills to deal with international clients

Skills needed:

NodeJS

MySQL/MariaDB

VueJS

PostgreSQL

AWS

Additional Preferred skills:

Proficiency with Linux (i.e. Ubuntu, CentOS)

Proficiency with Docker

Familiar with Agile and Scrum methodologies

Familiarity with Version Control Systems such as Git, Bitbucket and AWS Code Commit

Duties and Responsibilities:

Migrating, building, extending and maintaining platforms built in NodeJS.

Mentoring of less experienced developers in the team.

Development work aligned to the company coding methodology.

Support of applications and environment

Understanding of SQL databases such as MySQL / MariaDB

