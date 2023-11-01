My client in the Fintech space is seeking a Senior PHP Developer, to join their team on a Hybrid model, based in Pretoria.
Qualifications & Requirements
- Grade 12 (matric) or equivalent
- IT related degree/diploma
- Stable track record
- 6+ years experience as a PHP Developer (back-end)
- PHP Frameworks (Laravel, CodeIgniter, Symfony)
- Other tools and technologies: Docker, Git, CI/CD, Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban), SOLID Principles, Microservices architecture, RESTful API, Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric