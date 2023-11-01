PHP Developer

My client in the Fintech space is seeking a Senior PHP Developer, to join their team on a Hybrid model, based in Pretoria.

Qualifications & Requirements

Grade 12 (matric) or equivalent

IT related degree/diploma

Stable track record

6+ years experience as a PHP Developer (back-end)

PHP Frameworks (Laravel, CodeIgniter, Symfony)

Other tools and technologies: Docker, Git, CI/CD, Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban), SOLID Principles, Microservices architecture, RESTful API, Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.)

