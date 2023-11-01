PHP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Nov 1, 2023

My client in the Fintech space is seeking a Senior PHP Developer, to join their team on a Hybrid model, based in Pretoria.

Qualifications & Requirements

  • Grade 12 (matric) or equivalent
  • IT related degree/diploma
  • Stable track record
  • 6+ years experience as a PHP Developer (back-end)
  • PHP Frameworks (Laravel, CodeIgniter, Symfony)
  • Other tools and technologies: Docker, Git, CI/CD, Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban), SOLID Principles, Microservices architecture, RESTful API, Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • codeigniter
  • docker
  • azure
  • aws
  • git
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

