Project Manager IT

This role is responsible for delivering assigned projects on time, on budget and within the agreed scope andquality levels within the company’s governance framework.

This role directly supports company objectives and contributes to identifying, analysing & developingvalue

adding and robust solutions for current & prospective customers.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Post Graduate Diploma Project Management, (B-Com Project Management) and foundational levelcertification in either Prince2 or PMBoK, and ProSCI practitioner (or equivalent certification) is required.

Advanced computer Literacy level in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Microsoft Visio (advanced), Microsoft Project (advanced), Excel (advanced), Project Portfolio managementsoftware (such as Clarity, PPO, etc.)

Job Related Requirements

Project Management experience: >/= 3 years in logistics environment, supply chain management,including Client implementation/Take-Ons and managing project teams

Warehouse and Operational Management experience: > 3 years with demonstrated knowledge of bestpractices

Leadership experience in Project or Operations role: > 2 years with effective staff performancemanagement& development

Facilitation skills: > 3 years effective experience in leading & influencing a diverse group throughplanning and/or problem-solving activities for effective outcomes

Financial: > 3 years effective experience in developing budgets & managing actual versus budget,including CAPEX, OPEX and P&L’s

Contractual: experience in directly supporting contract and service level development and negotiationswith clients and vendors

Unendorsed license & own transport

Ability to travel around Gauteng, South Africa & International

Excellent written & verbal communications skills

Strong interpersonal skills & able to work in a collaborative & team-based environment

Ability to employ effective problem-solving abilities

Strong analytical and organizational skills

Detail oriented, high work rate & quality of work

Added Advantages for the role

Industrial Engineering qualification

Distribution, Import and Exports Best Practice: w.r.t. operational processes

General business acumen and sound knowledge of procurement principles, engineering, economics andfundamental accounting principles

Warehouse Design and Configuration aligned to Best Practices, OHS and Legal Compliance: Extensiveknowledge and experience

Applied negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Visio (advanced) Microsoft Project (advanced) Excel (advanced) Project Portfolio managementsoftware (such as Clarity PPO etc.)

PRINCE2

PMBOK

Project plan

Delivery management

Project Management Methods

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global transport and logistics

Learn more/Apply for this position