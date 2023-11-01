Project Manager IT – Gauteng Midrand

This role is responsible for delivering assigned projects on time, on budget and within the agreed scope andquality levels within the company’s governance framework.
This role directly supports company objectives and contributes to identifying, analysing & developingvalue
adding and robust solutions for current & prospective customers.
Minimum Requirements
Grade 12
Post Graduate Diploma Project Management, (B-Com Project Management) and foundational levelcertification in either Prince2 or PMBoK, and ProSCI practitioner (or equivalent certification) is required.
Advanced computer Literacy level in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
Microsoft Visio (advanced), Microsoft Project (advanced), Excel (advanced), Project Portfolio managementsoftware (such as Clarity, PPO, etc.)
Job Related Requirements
Project Management experience: >/= 3 years in logistics environment, supply chain management,including Client implementation/Take-Ons and managing project teams
Warehouse and Operational Management experience: > 3 years with demonstrated knowledge of bestpractices
Leadership experience in Project or Operations role: > 2 years with effective staff performancemanagement& development
Facilitation skills: > 3 years effective experience in leading & influencing a diverse group throughplanning and/or problem-solving activities for effective outcomes
Financial: > 3 years effective experience in developing budgets & managing actual versus budget,including CAPEX, OPEX and P&L’s
Contractual: experience in directly supporting contract and service level development and negotiationswith clients and vendors
Unendorsed license & own transport
Ability to travel around Gauteng, South Africa & International
Excellent written & verbal communications skills
Strong interpersonal skills & able to work in a collaborative & team-based environment
Ability to employ effective problem-solving abilities
Strong analytical and organizational skills
Detail oriented, high work rate & quality of work
Added Advantages for the role
Industrial Engineering qualification
Distribution, Import and Exports Best Practice: w.r.t. operational processes
General business acumen and sound knowledge of procurement principles, engineering, economics andfundamental accounting principles
Warehouse Design and Configuration aligned to Best Practices, OHS and Legal Compliance: Extensiveknowledge and experience
Applied negotiation skills
