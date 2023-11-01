Sandile Dube is new Equinix MD in SA

Sandile Dube has been appointed as MD: South Africa of digital infrastructure company Equinix, which is currently building a $160-million data centre in Johannesburg.

One of Dube’s key roles will be to work closely with both local businesses and multinational companies in establishing an interconnection platform in the new JN1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre.

Scheduled for a mid-2024 launch, the new IBX data centre will establish connections for businesses within and outside South Africa, linking them to the vast network of Equinix customers and partners within the global Equinix ecosystem.

Dube joins Equinix from Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) where was MD: South Africa.

In his new role, Dube will lead Equinix’s expansion into the South African market. He will collaborate closely with existing global customers and engage with South African businesses and organisations to help them achieve their goals of accelerating growth, accessing the global ecosystem, fostering innovation, and leveraging the substantial growth and connectivity opportunities on the African continent and beyond.

He will also lead Equinix’s key local engagements in an endeavour to make a meaningful impact to society through the support of initiatives focused on education, sustainability, and the betterment of society as well as driving the vital environmental and community initiatives so crucial to the sustainable goals and vision of Equinix.

Dube comments: “Equinix is committed to accelerating a digital Africa and expanding the global footprint to connect Europe and the world to the African continent. I’m proud to have joined such a significant global business as its MD of South Africa.

“South Africa is an amazing country with a remarkable opportunity to accelerate its digital ambitions creating global investment and international trade. It is my strong belief that by partnering closely with customers, the team, as well as the wider South African community, together we can be a force for good making a meaningful impact on society and our economy.”

Judith Gardiner, vice-president for growth and emerging markets at Equinix , says: “I’m delighted to welcome Sandile to the Equinix team to lead and develop our operations in South Africa, supporting local business and multinational companies with their expansions into Africa and across the globe with Platform Equinix.

“This is another pivotal moment for Equinix as we continue the expansion of our footprint in Africa through establishing key data hubs, accelerating the development of digital technologies, supporting our customers, and contributing to the continent’s huge growth potential with digital infrastructure.”