SAP SAC Consultant – 0499 EvdB

Nov 1, 2023

  • Work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form BW 7.5 to BW4/Hana.

  • Work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form Lumira to SAC.

  • Support applications in BW and SAC.

  • Assist in handling incidents and monitor data loads

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 5 years SAC BW4HANA /BW ABAP experience.

  • Experience working in international teams.

  • Business process knowledge in Human Resources area.

  • SAC Planning skills.

  • SAP Reporting skills.

  • BW4HANA knowledge will be an advantage.

  • BW (ABAP) knowledge will be an advantage.

  • Experience in Application Support.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • SAC
  • BW4Hana
  • SAP Planning
  • migrating
  • HR Reporting and planning

