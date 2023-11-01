SAP SAC Consultant – 0499 EvdB

- Work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form BW 7.5 to BW4/Hana.
- Work as part of a team that is busy migrating HR Reporting and Planning Applications form Lumira to SAC.
- Support applications in BW and SAC.
- Assist in handling incidents and monitor data loads
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 5 years SAC BW4HANA /BW ABAP experience.
- Experience working in international teams.
- Business process knowledge in Human Resources area.
- SAC Planning skills.
- SAP Reporting skills.
- BW4HANA knowledge will be an advantage.
- BW (ABAP) knowledge will be an advantage.
- Experience in Application Support.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAC
- BW4Hana
- SAP Planning
- migrating
- HR Reporting and planning