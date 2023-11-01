SAPUI5 at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Nov 1, 2023

SAPUI5 Developer (Principal) – Contract – Cape Town

Qualifications Required:

  • Developer specific SAP Certification – Please provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certification when submitting CV

Experience Required:

  • 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
  • Software Architecture/design and development

Core Skills:

  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements
  • Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5
  • Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules

Other Requirements:

  • Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
  • Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
  • Local Government experience would be beneficial
  • Knowledge of and experience in online applications would be beneficial
  • It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • sapui5
  • sap
  • SAP Programming in SAPUI5
  • Web Services
  • OData
  • REST
  • JSON
  • RFC
  • IDOCs
  • ABAP Object Oriented
  • ABAP OO

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

