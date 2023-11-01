SAPUI5 at Tipp Focus Resourcing

SAPUI5 Developer (Principal) – Contract – Cape Town
Qualifications Required:
- Developer specific SAP Certification – Please provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certification when submitting CV
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years SAP Development Experience
- Software Architecture/design and development
Core Skills:
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements
- Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5
- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules
Other Requirements:
- Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
- Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented
- Local Government experience would be beneficial
- Knowledge of and experience in online applications would be beneficial
- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- sapui5
- sap
- SAP Programming in SAPUI5
- Web Services
- OData
- REST
- JSON
- RFC
- IDOCs
- ABAP Object Oriented
- ABAP OO
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate