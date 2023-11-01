Scrum Master – Gauteng

Are you a skilled Scrum Master looking for your next challenge? Our team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of tech! You’ll work with a dynamic team of professionals who are passionate about innovation and are dedicated to providing the best solutions for our clients.

Your expertise:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred

Experience within the Automotive Industry is beneficial.

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decisions in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and a sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers, and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Proven experience in creating psychological safety in teams

Must be able to use data to drive decision-making in the teams and project

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring Agile forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

