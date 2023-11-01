Senior Data Scientist

Nov 1, 2023

Senior Data Scientist

We are looking for a highly skilled Senior Data Scientist to join our multiple award-winning Azure Platform Team.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions.
  • Analyse large and complex data sets using advanced statistical techniques.
  • Develop predictive models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.
  • Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
  • Develop and implement data-driven solutions to improve business operations.
  • Keep up to date with the latest developments in data science and machine learning.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience in developing Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Predictive Models.
  • Experience in Software Engineering Discipline (e.g.,Source Control, CI/CD)
  • Experience in major ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn), structured and unstructured data.
  • Building end-to-end solutions on Cloud (Azure).
  • Experience with working with and tuning pre-built AI Services in Cloud
  • Data Visualisation software (e.g., Power BI) experience.
  • Proficiency in Python programming
  • Experience in deploying models into production environments is advantageous.
  • Strong Computer Science, Maths and Stats skills
  • Experience in deploying workloads on Azure.
  • Applied experience with Natural Language Processing
  • Knowledge of a variety of Natural Language Processing techniques and their real-world applications

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud Architecture
  • Data Analysis
  • Deep Learning
  • Machine Learning
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Power BI
  • Python

