Senior Data Scientist
We are looking for a highly skilled Senior Data Scientist to join our multiple award-winning Azure Platform Team.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions.
- Analyse large and complex data sets using advanced statistical techniques.
- Develop predictive models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.
- Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
- Develop and implement data-driven solutions to improve business operations.
- Keep up to date with the latest developments in data science and machine learning.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience in developing Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Predictive Models.
- Experience in Software Engineering Discipline (e.g.,Source Control, CI/CD)
- Experience in major ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn), structured and unstructured data.
- Building end-to-end solutions on Cloud (Azure).
- Experience with working with and tuning pre-built AI Services in Cloud
- Data Visualisation software (e.g., Power BI) experience.
- Proficiency in Python programming
- Experience in deploying models into production environments is advantageous.
- Strong Computer Science, Maths and Stats skills
- Experience in deploying workloads on Azure.
- Applied experience with Natural Language Processing
- Knowledge of a variety of Natural Language Processing techniques and their real-world applications
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Architecture
- Data Analysis
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Microsoft Azure
- Power BI
- Python