Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Data Scientist

We are looking for a highly skilled Senior Data Scientist to join our multiple award-winning Azure Platform Team.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solutions.

Analyse large and complex data sets using advanced statistical techniques.

Develop predictive models and machine learning algorithms to solve business problems.

Communicate findings to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Develop and implement data-driven solutions to improve business operations.

Keep up to date with the latest developments in data science and machine learning.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience in developing Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Predictive Models.

Experience in Software Engineering Discipline (e.g.,Source Control, CI/CD)

Experience in major ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn), structured and unstructured data.

Building end-to-end solutions on Cloud (Azure).

Experience with working with and tuning pre-built AI Services in Cloud

Data Visualisation software (e.g., Power BI) experience.

Proficiency in Python programming

Experience in deploying models into production environments is advantageous.

Strong Computer Science, Maths and Stats skills

Experience in deploying workloads on Azure.

Applied experience with Natural Language Processing

Knowledge of a variety of Natural Language Processing techniques and their real-world applications

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Cloud Architecture

Data Analysis

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Microsoft Azure

Power BI

Python

