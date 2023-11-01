Senior Java Developer (CH961)

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions looking for Senior and Intermediate Level Java Developers to join their team.

The Java Developer is responsible to transfer skills where it’s needed and ensure that cross collaboration within the Technology environment is being achieved and code committed is clean and in line with architecture in order to minimize the effect of Dev Comeback.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Degree in Computer Science or related field

4-6 years’ experience in a development role

Minimum Experience Required:

4-6 years’ experience within a development role, coding in Java Experience in applying Java Core and JEE

Experience in applying Angular 2+

Experience with Spring or Spring Boot Framework

Advantageous Experience

Experience in using MS SQL Creating table structures Running complex SQL queries Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)

Experience within DevOps environment, having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing servers etc. And working with cloud-based platforms

Experience in applying CSS and JavaScript

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary

Agile thinking approach in development and management

Problem-solving abilities in code development and application

Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following: Whether spec is viable given current architecture Impact on current functionalities Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives

Ensure proper planning of allocated story points for iteration Planning of story points

Update JIRA accordingly daily with progress of the day.

Average completion of one-story point in estimated 30 minutes

Ensure that completed ticket/story point is tested in Dev environment

Handover with QA before merge request takes place

Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request

In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed: Review specification Review code Plan for within current or future iterations



General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Java

Software Development

Spring

SQL Server

