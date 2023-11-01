Senior .Net Developer

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree and is looking for the services of a Senior .Net Developer for a 6 month contract period, with option to renew.

Key requirements for the role:

Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories

A relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 7 + years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of NETMVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS

Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

Desired Skills:

API

REST

.Net framework

.NET

Azure

CI/CD

.Net core

C#

SQL

SSRS

DevOps

NETMVC

Angular

JavaScript

XML

HTML

XAML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.

Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.

High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.

