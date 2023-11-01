Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree and is looking for the services of a Senior .Net Developer for a 6 month contract period, with option to renew.
Key requirements for the role:
- Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 7 + years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications
- Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)
- Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework
- Have a good understanding of NETMVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML
- Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS
- Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development
- A strong commitment to professional service delivery
- Planning and organizing ability
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
- Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles
- Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts
Desired Skills:
- API
- REST
- .Net framework
- .NET
- Azure
- CI/CD
- .Net core
- C#
- SQL
- SSRS
- DevOps
- NETMVC
- Angular
- JavaScript
- XML
- HTML
- XAML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.
Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.
High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.