Senior .Net Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Our platform is the market leader in online business lending, is based on the Microsoft stack and is hosted in the cloud.
We are looking for a motivated senior Developer to join our dynamic, vibrant and energetic Engineering team. The successful candidate will be required to contribute towards system architecture, technical decision making, planning and development of platform features and advance our platform to the next phase of operation and functionality. The application is the market leading online small business lending platform which incorporates all aspects from multiple API integrations with other fintech platforms to advanced business logic around risking, pricing and machine learning prediction for quick turn around funding offers.
In addition, the successful candidate will be required to mentor junior Developers and be an active member of code reviewing sessions. Furthermore, taking responsibility for project delivery (individual and team) and system maintenance.
This role will expose you to several aspects of software development, service provider integrations, full stack technologies, project responsibility and team mentorship.
Responsibilities will include:
Extend and maintain existing and new software systems on the platform
Project scheduling, planning reporting and analysis tasks
Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and processes
Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements
Technical advice and system architecture
Mentorship of more junior team members
Technology research and keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies
Participation in technical architecture/problem resolution sessions
Work in an agile environment, assisting in the move towards Continuous Deployment
THE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE’RE LOOKING FOR
A relevant tertiary level qualification (BSc in Computer Science, BTech, BEng), or equivalent
Honours and/or Master’s degree an added advantage
6+ years experience in object oriented development (Preferably C# MVC)
Solid experience in test-driven development
Exposure to front-end scripting technologies (Javascript, Jquery, React)
Exposure to micro-services and/or service oriented architecture
Exposure to cloud based environments (Preferably Azure)
Exposure to database design
Exposure to Agile development
Exposure to source control (e.g Git)
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- .Net
- Developer