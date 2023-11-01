Senior .Net Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Our platform is the market leader in online business lending, is based on the Microsoft stack and is hosted in the cloud.

We are looking for a motivated senior Developer to join our dynamic, vibrant and energetic Engineering team. The successful candidate will be required to contribute towards system architecture, technical decision making, planning and development of platform features and advance our platform to the next phase of operation and functionality. The application is the market leading online small business lending platform which incorporates all aspects from multiple API integrations with other fintech platforms to advanced business logic around risking, pricing and machine learning prediction for quick turn around funding offers.

In addition, the successful candidate will be required to mentor junior Developers and be an active member of code reviewing sessions. Furthermore, taking responsibility for project delivery (individual and team) and system maintenance.

This role will expose you to several aspects of software development, service provider integrations, full stack technologies, project responsibility and team mentorship.

Responsibilities will include:

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems on the platform

Project scheduling, planning reporting and analysis tasks

Planning, estimating, and continuously improving code quality, system design and processes

Work with the business to understand and implement complex requirements

Technical advice and system architecture

Mentorship of more junior team members

Technology research and keeping a constant eye on changing industry ideas and practices, and monitoring emerging technologies

Participation in technical architecture/problem resolution sessions

Work in an agile environment, assisting in the move towards Continuous Deployment

THE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE’RE LOOKING FOR

A relevant tertiary level qualification (BSc in Computer Science, BTech, BEng), or equivalent

Honours and/or Master’s degree an added advantage

6+ years experience in object oriented development (Preferably C# MVC)

Solid experience in test-driven development

Exposure to front-end scripting technologies (Javascript, Jquery, React)

Exposure to micro-services and/or service oriented architecture

Exposure to cloud based environments (Preferably Azure)

Exposure to database design

Exposure to Agile development

Exposure to source control (e.g Git)

Desired Skills:

Senior

.Net

Developer

