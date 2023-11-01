Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The coding expertise of a self-driven & forward-thinking Senior .Net Developer is sought by a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Cape Town to join its team on a renewable 6-month contract basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories

A relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 7 + years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications

Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of ASP.NET MVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML

Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS

Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles

Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

.Net

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position