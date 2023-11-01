Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Nov 1, 2023

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree and is looking for the services of a Senior .Net Developer for a 6 month contract period, with option to renew.

Key requirements for the role:

  • Experience in requirement gathering and cascade to technical stories
  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum 7 + years’ software engineering experience building APIs and applications
  • Have proven experience developing APIs and web services (Web API, REST)
  • Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core, C#, Web API, Entity Framework
  • Have a good understanding of NETMVC, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML and XAML
  • Experience working with SQL databases and SSRS
  • Knowledge of agile development methodologies and test-driven development
  • A strong commitment to professional service delivery
  • Planning and organizing ability
  • Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
  • Exposure to SOA and microservices design and principles
  • Exposure to Azure DevOps and CI/CD concepts

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • REST
  • .Net framework
  • .NET
  • Azure
  • CI/CD
  • .Net core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • SSRS
  • DevOps
  • NETMVC
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • XML
  • HTML
  • XAML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading technology solutions company with a strong engineering pedigree. This client is driven by disrupting the status quo through their deep engineering capabilities, innovation, and velocity.

Their 10,500+ workforce across 30+ global locations delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, unlocks growth, and empowers their clients to thrive and succeed in a world of constant change.

High-growth companies draw on our expertise in engineering, experiences, and data, and this unique trifecta is what differentiates our client from the crowd.

