Simulation Application Engineer

The Simulation Applications Engineer role centres on providing advanced technical support and engineering solutions, with a strong emphasis on complex simulations and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) requests.

This position requires an engineering background and involves troubleshooting customer issues, understanding intricate simulation needs, and proposing tailored solutions.

The engineer specializes in handling complex simulations, including CFD, and plays a vital role in ensuring customer success in the field of advanced engineering simulations.

Responsibilities:

Act as primary point of contact to assigned set of accounts and projects for all technical issues related to their use of SOLIDWORKS Simulation and 3DExperience Simulia. Identify problems and take responsibility for successful resolution of issues, including reporting of bugs.

Conduct technical discussions with clients on behalf of the company, exploring the application of Simulation to client projects and products.

Participate in the sales process to facilitate sales and deployment of software at potential and existing customers.

Conduct training on Introductory and Advanced Topics.

Perform benchmark simulations and other internal projects to define best practices and verify results.

Present new features of software to address customer needs.

Create Knowledge Base Articles for the customer portal.

Collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to provide input on future product direction.

Identify and execute basic Consultation opportunities.

Position Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

Eng. in mechanical, mechatronics engineering or similar related field with focus on computational methods.

Troubleshooting techniques to identify best engineering practices and new concepts for optimal design.

Knowledge & Experience

The ideal candidate would have further demonstrated experience in SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS simulations.

Experience applying common simulations strategies to customers, including design objectives, constraints and methods employed in industry will be an asset.

Mechanical design experience with tools like SOLIDWORKS, or another competitive tool used in the mechanical industry. Experience preparing complicated production level models for simulation is especially valuable.

Negotiation skills and customer relationship experience.

Personal Attributes

Flexible attitude

Willingness to learn new skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Desired Skills:

SolidWorks

Simulations

Mechanical Industry

Eng. Mechanical

3D Experience

Simulia

Mechanical Design

