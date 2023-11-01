Software Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

Our customer is an international technology firm specializing in software and cloud offerings within the realms of product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). They are presently on the lookout for a skilled Software Developer to take on a role that centers around designing and executing software solutions for multi-physics simulation applications. This process is carried out through test-driven development and close cooperation with fellow software developers. The prerequisites for this role include either a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

DUTIES:

The position involves software solution planning and implementation for multi-physics simulation applications.

Implement software features (analyse, design, code, test, document)

Provide technical support and fix software defects

Diagnose problems and design a solution

Collaborate with other software developers

REQUIREMENTS:

Basics:

Bachelor’s Degree, Computer Science or a Bachelor’s Degree, Engineering

Advance:

Knowledge of EM and CEM

Experience with Qt and Parasolid

In-depth understanding of C++

Experience with 3D Modeling and Visualization

Good understanding of software development tools

Object-oriented programming

Software debugging techniques

Cross Platform Programming

ATTRIBUTES:

Envision the Future

Communicate Honestly and Broadly

Seek Technology and Business “Firsts”

Embrace Diversity and Take Risks

