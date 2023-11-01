Solutions Architect at Datonomy Solutions

Solutions Architect:

You will play a lead role in developing and implementing systems architecture to meet our business and customer needs. Reporting to our Head of Engineering, we will look to you as a tech leader in the business to shape and deliver innovative technical architecture to enhance and scale our banking platform. A strong focus on frontend technologies would be a requirement.

This is a fantastic opportunity to cement this function and guide architectural design for our team. Not only will you be highly knowledgeable in domain architecture, but you will also be adept at steering technology roadmaps and providing technical leadership to a growing Engineering team.

Responsibilities will include:

Understand and analyse the business requirements and constraints to design solutions that align with the organisation’s goals.

Create and implement comprehensive, high-level solution designs that encompass architecture, data flow, integration, and technologies. These designs should address scalability, security, performance and be implemented as per the company architecture principles and strategy.

Ensure software implementations align with our principles of deliverability, testability, demonstrability, observability, scalability, and security.

Provide technical leadership to development teams by offering guidance, best practices, and architecture decisions.

Choose appropriate technologies, frameworks, and tools to build the solution effectively and efficiently.

Ensure that different components and systems can work together seamlessly. This may involve integrating legacy systems with newer technology.

Identify potential risks and challenges in the solution and create mitigation strategies to address them.

Prepare detailed documentation, including architecture diagrams, technical specifications, and guidelines for development and operations teams.

Collaborate with various stakeholders, including business managers, developers, and operations teams, to ensure that the solution aligns with business objectives.

Develop prototypes or proof-of-concept implementations to validate the feasibility and functionality of the solution.

Incorporate security measures into the architecture to protect data, applications, and systems from potential threats.

Ensure that the solution complies with relevant industry standards, regulations, and best practices.

Work with quality assurance teams to define testing strategies and ensure that the solution is thoroughly tested and meets quality standards.

Provide training and guidance to development and operations teams on the architecture and best practices.

THE COMPETENCIES WE’RE AFTER

A deep understanding of various technologies, software development methodologies, and architectural patterns is essential. This includes knowledge of programming languages, databases, cloud services, and more.

The ability to create and implement high-level and detailed solution designs that meet business requirements, including architecture diagrams, data flow diagrams, and technical specifications aligned with the company architecture principles and strategy.

Strong problem-solving skills to identify and address technical challenges and find innovative solutions.

Excellent communication skills to interact with various stakeholders, including technical teams, business managers, and clients. Clear communication is crucial for translating technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Leadership skills to provide guidance and direction to development teams and drive projects to successful completion.

An understanding of business objectives, industry trends, and how technology can be leveraged to achieve business goals.

An understanding of security principles and the ability to design and implement secure solutions to protect data and applications.

The capability to integrate disparate systems and components to create a unified solution.

Knowledge of enterprise architecture principles and best practices.

The ability to stay updated with evolving technologies and adapt to new tools and frameworks.

Familiarity with project management concepts and methodologies to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Proficiency in creating comprehensive documentation, including architecture diagrams, technical specifications, and guidelines.

Collaboration with quality assurance teams to establish testing strategies and ensure solutions meet quality standards.

Identifying and mitigating potential risks in the architecture and the ability to make contingency plans.

The capacity to consider cost factors and optimise the solution to be cost-effective.

Providing training and guidance to development and operations teams on the architecture and best practices.

The ability to align technology solutions with the long-term strategic goals of the organisation.

A commitment to continuous learning and keeping up with emerging technologies and trends.

The willingness and ability to work effectively as part of a team, both with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

THE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE WE’RE LOOKING FOR

BSc Degree in Computer Science, BTech, BEng or equivalent.

10 years plus of development experience with a strong technical and architectural background.

Demonstrated ability to make smart technical design decisions and a proven track record of translating business requirements to sound technical solutions that were proven to be sustainable.

Experience working with and building successful relationships with cross-functional teams and internal and external stakeholders to implement solutions.

A role model in your space; demonstrable through recent experience mentoring Developers

Experience advising and educating team members on industry best practice.

Capable of analysing and creating enterprise specific environments.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal with a passion for streamlined documentation.

Strong architectural understanding and technical skills across React, Azure cloud, .NET Core, C#, SQL Server, MVC, Serverless components, Distributed systems, CI/CD pipelines, messaging, EDA, Microservices, and scripting.

Desired Skills:

