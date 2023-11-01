System Analyst

- Must have worked on Smart Stream Application
- Cash Management /Recons experience
- Understanding Management Solutions ,Knowledge of vendor application .
- At least 5 years Application development experience
- Must have experience on SmartStream
- IT Degree and Relevant Qualifications
Desired Skills:
- SmartStream
- Smart Stream Application
- vendor application
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Must have worked on Smart Stream Application
– Cash Management /Recons experience
– Understanding Management Solutions ,Knowledge of vendor application .
– At least 5 years Application development experience
– Must have experience on SmartStream
– IT Degree and Relevant Qualifications