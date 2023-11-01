Web Developer

We’re looking for a versatile, young and dynamic web developer to join our marketing team based at our Centurion Branch.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for various Group websites that must provide feature-rich web experiences.

Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development for all Group websites as required.

Refactor and improve current and new code base to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix

SEO updates and improvements.

HubSpot integration / customization.

Website Security.

Plug-in’s and custom API’s.

Position Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences would be advantageous but is not a requirement.

Knowledge & Experience

Experience and knowledge of WordPress and Elementor. Moodle and WooCommerce are advantageous.

Working knowledge of Java Script, CSS, ASP. Net, XML and HTML.

Knowledge of HubSpot / similar CRM and of custom web component creation would be an advantage.

Personal Attributes

An organized mind and effective time management skills to ensure that deadlines are met, and quality standards are adhered to.

Able to take responsibility and work on own to complete projects.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate with a broad range of stakeholders.

Ensure that issues are escalated to management timeously and appropriately so that resolution is achieved before problems escalate.

Ensure that all company procedures, systems and methodologies are followed.

Ensure that all knowledge created in the course of work is effectively managed, stored and maintained for current and future use.

Our ideal candidate is a highly resourceful and innovative developer with knowledge of layout, design, and coding of websites. As a developer, you must be comfortable delivering quality work, proactively improving processes, and changing needs.

If you are ambitious and thriving with tight deadlines, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Junior Web Developer

WordPress

WooCommerce

Java Script

CSS

HTML

Hubspot

