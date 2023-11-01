Web Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 1, 2023

We’re looking for a versatile, young and dynamic web developer to join our marketing team based at our Centurion Branch.
Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for various Group websites that must provide feature-rich web experiences.
  • Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development for all Group websites as required.
  • Refactor and improve current and new code base to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix
  • SEO updates and improvements.
  • HubSpot integration / customization.
  • Website Security.
  • Plug-in’s and custom API’s.

Position Requirements:
Formal Education & Certification

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences would be advantageous but is not a requirement.

Knowledge & Experience

  • Experience and knowledge of WordPress and Elementor. Moodle and WooCommerce are advantageous.
  • Working knowledge of Java Script, CSS, ASP. Net, XML and HTML.
  • Knowledge of HubSpot / similar CRM and of custom web component creation would be an advantage.

Personal Attributes

  • An organized mind and effective time management skills to ensure that deadlines are met, and quality standards are adhered to.
  • Able to take responsibility and work on own to complete projects.
  • Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate with a broad range of stakeholders.
  • Ensure that issues are escalated to management timeously and appropriately so that resolution is achieved before problems escalate.
  • Ensure that all company procedures, systems and methodologies are followed.
  • Ensure that all knowledge created in the course of work is effectively managed, stored and maintained for current and future use.

Our ideal candidate is a highly resourceful and innovative developer with knowledge of layout, design, and coding of websites. As a developer, you must be comfortable delivering quality work, proactively improving processes, and changing needs.
If you are ambitious and thriving with tight deadlines, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Junior Web Developer
  • WordPress
  • WooCommerce
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Hubspot

Learn more/Apply for this position