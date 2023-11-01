Windchill Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Develop efficient configuration management processes within the Windchill Environment.

Support system administrator tasks as required, including system upgrade test and validation and end user support.

System Monitoring & PLM System Administration.

Collaboration with feature teams in Sprint & refinement reviews.

Work within a cross-functional teams to develop software extensions and Interfaces to Windchill functions and data.

Propose Product Lifecycle Management initiatives to improve processes.

Administration of users, groups and product folders, product structures, overseeing infrastructure design, system monitoring and maintenance.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Soft Skills

Ability to work interdependently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality. Self-Starter.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Progressive Thinker, Creative and Imaginative.

Problem Solving capability.

Willing to step out of comfort zone.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel to Munich, Germany.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

5 Years + Windchill PLM system admin, config, and user support experience.

Experience in supporting and monitoring solutions.

Operations management experience.

Relevant qualifications/Business Degree.

PLM Windchill (config, monitoring, support, and troubleshooting).

PLM Administration of users, groups and product folders, product structures.

Continuous Integration & Deployment experience on Windchill platform.

Windchill infrastructure design, system monitoring and maintenance.

DevOps Experience and Practices (ITSM – Suite (Incident/Change/Problem Management).

Troubleshoot Windchill technical issues at multiple levels.

Configure Windchill, Object Initialisation Rules (OIR’s).

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

PTC Windchill End user experience.

Experience with Jira and Confluence.

Experience with Agile Working Model.

German Speaking / Base understanding.

Experience on Cloud Platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Desired Skills:

PLM Windchill

PLM Administration

Continuous Integration & Deployment

