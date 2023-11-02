Cyber Security Specialist

Nov 2, 2023

Objectives of this role

  • Guard all company data, particularly sensitive information, from both internal and external threats by designing broad defenses against would-be intruders
  • Take the lead in day-to-day monitoring for unusual activities, implement defensive protocols, and report incidents
  • Collaborate with other members of the cybersecurity team to develop new protocols, layers of protection, and other proactive and defensive systems for remaining ahead of cybercriminals
  • Maintain documentation of security guidelines, procedures, standards, and controls
  • Maintain knowledge of current cybercrime tactics

Responsibilities

  • Collect data on current security measures for risk analysis, and write systems status reports regularly
  • Monitor constantly for attacks and run appropriate defensive protocols if a breach occurs
  • Conduct testing to identify vulnerabilities, and collaborate with cybersecurity team to update defensive protocols when necessary
  • Configure antivirus systems, firewalls, data centers, and software updates with a security-first mindset
  • Grant credentials to authorized users, monitor access-related activities, and check for unregistered information changes
  • Help lead employee training to prevent phishing and other forms of cyberattack

Required skills and qualifications

  • Three to five years of experience in cybersecurity at a midsize or large company in our industry
  • Deep knowledge of IT, including hardware, software, and networks
  • Meticulous eye for detail and an ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
  • Strong abilities in critical thinking, problem-solving, logic, and forensics
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to work successfully in both individual and team settings
  • Ability to think like a hacker in order to stay ahead of threats

Qualifications and Certification

  • Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in information systems, information technology, or related field
  • CompTIA Security+, CISSP ( Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Desired Skills:

  • Certified information Systems Security Professional
  • Cyber Security
  • SOC
  • Security Operations Center

