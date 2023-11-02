Cyber Security Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

Objectives of this role
- Guard all company data, particularly sensitive information, from both internal and external threats by designing broad defenses against would-be intruders
- Take the lead in day-to-day monitoring for unusual activities, implement defensive protocols, and report incidents
- Collaborate with other members of the cybersecurity team to develop new protocols, layers of protection, and other proactive and defensive systems for remaining ahead of cybercriminals
- Maintain documentation of security guidelines, procedures, standards, and controls
- Maintain knowledge of current cybercrime tactics
Responsibilities
- Collect data on current security measures for risk analysis, and write systems status reports regularly
- Monitor constantly for attacks and run appropriate defensive protocols if a breach occurs
- Conduct testing to identify vulnerabilities, and collaborate with cybersecurity team to update defensive protocols when necessary
- Configure antivirus systems, firewalls, data centers, and software updates with a security-first mindset
- Grant credentials to authorized users, monitor access-related activities, and check for unregistered information changes
- Help lead employee training to prevent phishing and other forms of cyberattack
Required skills and qualifications
- Three to five years of experience in cybersecurity at a midsize or large company in our industry
- Deep knowledge of IT, including hardware, software, and networks
- Meticulous eye for detail and an ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
- Strong abilities in critical thinking, problem-solving, logic, and forensics
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work successfully in both individual and team settings
- Ability to think like a hacker in order to stay ahead of threats
Qualifications and Certification
- Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in information systems, information technology, or related field
- CompTIA Security+, CISSP ( Certified Information Systems Security Professional
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- SOC
- Security Operations Center