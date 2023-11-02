D365 CE Technical Consultant (Developer) – Remote Remote

Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment
of a Senior Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (D365 CE) Technical Developer
The consultant will need to be sponsible for implementing and customizing the D365 CE platform to meet the specific requirements of a business
PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL
- 5 years experience as a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Technical Developer
- In-depth understanding of D365 CE modules, features, and capabilities.
- Proficiency in C# and .NET development for creating plugins, custom workflow activities, and integration solutions
- Strong skills in client-side scripting using JavaScript for form customization and automation.
- Experience in creating and utilizing web resources (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) in D365 CE.
- Familiarity with integration methods like Web APIs, REST, and SOAP for integrating D365 CE with external systems.
- Knowledge of data migration strategies, data import/export tools, and data mapping techniques.
- Proficiency in creating interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI, SSRS, and FetchXML.
- Experience with version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address technical issues and optimize system performance
Desired Skills:
