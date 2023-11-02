D365 FO Technical Consultant (Developer)

Nov 2, 2023

Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment of a Senior D365 FO Technical Consultant (Developer).
A Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 FO) technical consultant plays a vital role in implementing and customizing the D365 FO system according to the specific needs of a business

The contract is for a period of Seven (7) months with the following experience:

  • Certifications in Dynamics 365

PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

  • 5 years experience in D365
  • Deep understanding of D365 FO modules and functionalities
  • Proficiency in X++ programming language for customization and development.
  • Experience with Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.
  • Knowledge of data entities, data packages, and data migration tools.
  • Familiarity with integration techniques using Data Entities, OData, REST APIs, and other integration tools.
  • Experience with creating and customizing reports using SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services) and Power BI.
  • Proficiency in version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.
  • Strong problem-solving skills to address technical issues and provide innovative solutions.
  • Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and clients.

Desired Skills:

  • Understanding of D365 FO modules
  • X++ Programming:
  • Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.
  • Data Entities
  • OData
  • REST APIs
  • Azure DevOps or Git.

