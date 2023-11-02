D365 FO Technical Consultant (Developer)

Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment of a Senior D365 FO Technical Consultant (Developer).

A Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 FO) technical consultant plays a vital role in implementing and customizing the D365 FO system according to the specific needs of a business

The contract is for a period of Seven (7) months with the following experience:

Certifications in Dynamics 365

PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.



5 years experience in D365

Deep understanding of D365 FO modules and functionalities

Proficiency in X++ programming language for customization and development.

Experience with Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.

Knowledge of data entities, data packages, and data migration tools.

Familiarity with integration techniques using Data Entities, OData, REST APIs, and other integration tools.

Experience with creating and customizing reports using SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services) and Power BI.

Proficiency in version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.

Strong problem-solving skills to address technical issues and provide innovative solutions.

Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and clients.

Desired Skills:

Understanding of D365 FO modules

X++ Programming:

Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.

Data Entities

OData

REST APIs

Azure DevOps or Git.

