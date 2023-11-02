Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment of a Senior D365 FO Technical Consultant (Developer).
A Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 FO) technical consultant plays a vital role in implementing and customizing the D365 FO system according to the specific needs of a business
The contract is for a period of Seven (7) months with the following experience:
- Certifications in Dynamics 365
PLEASE NOTE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.
- 5 years experience in D365
- Deep understanding of D365 FO modules and functionalities
- Proficiency in X++ programming language for customization and development.
- Experience with Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.
- Knowledge of data entities, data packages, and data migration tools.
- Familiarity with integration techniques using Data Entities, OData, REST APIs, and other integration tools.
- Experience with creating and customizing reports using SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services) and Power BI.
- Proficiency in version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.
- Strong problem-solving skills to address technical issues and provide innovative solutions.
- Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and clients.
Desired Skills:
- Understanding of D365 FO modules
- X++ Programming:
- Visual Studio IDE for D365 FO development.
- Data Entities
- OData
- REST APIs
- Azure DevOps or Git.