Infrastructure and Security Project Manager

Welcome to the Concrete Jungle – Johannesburg !!!
Miss the Rush Our Traffic with a Hybrid Working Model !!!
Are you a talented and experienced Project Manager with a passion for infrastructure and security?
Do you have a track record of successfully delivering complex projects in a dynamic and innovative environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our world-renowned company based in Johannesburg
Qaulifications and Candidate Requirements
- Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience
- Relevant project management certifications preferably PMP
- ITIL certification is preferable
- Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment
- Proven client engagement experience
- Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle
- Demonstrated competency in project change management
- Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- ITIL
- Infrastructure
- Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years