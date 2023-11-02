Infrastructure and Security Project Manager

Nov 2, 2023

Welcome to the Concrete Jungle – Johannesburg !!!

Miss the Rush Our Traffic with a Hybrid Working Model !!!

Are you a talented and experienced Project Manager with a passion for infrastructure and security?

Do you have a track record of successfully delivering complex projects in a dynamic and innovative environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our world-renowned company based in Johannesburg

Qaulifications and Candidate Requirements

  • Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience
  • Relevant project management certifications preferably PMP
  • ITIL certification is preferable
  • Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment
  • Proven client engagement experience
  • Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle
  • Demonstrated competency in project change management
  • Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Desired Skills:

  • PMP
  • ITIL
  • Infrastructure
  • Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

