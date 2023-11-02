Infrastructure and Security Project Manager

Welcome to the Concrete Jungle – Johannesburg !!!

Miss the Rush Our Traffic with a Hybrid Working Model !!!

Are you a talented and experienced Project Manager with a passion for infrastructure and security?

Do you have a track record of successfully delivering complex projects in a dynamic and innovative environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our world-renowned company based in Johannesburg

Qaulifications and Candidate Requirements

Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience

Relevant project management certifications preferably PMP

ITIL certification is preferable

Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment

Proven client engagement experience

Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle

Demonstrated competency in project change management

Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Desired Skills:

PMP

ITIL

Infrastructure

Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position