L2 Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

The role of Network Engineer is responsible for building and maintaining the day-to-day operation of the organisation’s computer network.

Operates the company’s internal data communications systems.

Plans, designs, and implements local and wide-area network solutions between multiple platforms and protocols (including IP and VOIP). Supports/troubleshoots network issues and coordinates with vendors for installation of such items as routers and switches. Works on project implementation.

Provides training and assists with proposal writing. Conducts project planning, cost analysis, and vendor comparisons.

Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.

Relevant certifications, e.g. ITIL

RD gateway

Audio issues

Absa applications (workspace)

Other applications

VPN connectivity (Vodacom)Forti Client connectivity

Experience:

Demonstrated experience working in a networking environment

Experience with network security

WAN and LAN experience

Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design

Roles and Responsibilities:

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

Perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as routers, switches, and cables.

Monitor network activity and configure network systems using complex computer software

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning, and implementing network security measures.

Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

Replacing faulty network hardware components when required.

Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems.

Coordinating computer network access and use.

Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions

Ability to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network infrastructure devices, including wireless access points, firewalls, routers, switches, controllers

Knowledge of application and network infrastructure protocols

Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

networking environment

network security

• WAN and LAN

wireless equipment

protocols

standards

and wireless LAN design

