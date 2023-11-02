PeopleSoft Finance -Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Location: Winelands Area- Greater Stellenbosch Region OR Channel Islands

Relocation: Support will be offered to the right candidate for local OR international relocation

Type: Permanent

Salary: R1,2-R1,5million per annum + Medical and Pension

EE/AA: Preferred but not essential

This resource will be responsible for supporting the PeopleSoft application, in particular the FINANCE MODULES and its user base including Peoplesoft related projects. This will include designing, planning, coding and documenting technical solutions; testing, debugging, fixing and retesting those technical solutions.

Responsibilities will also include providing end user support; troubleshooting and resolving problems; designing application process changes, writing specifications for them, and developing the solutions. The person in this role is expected to know the data flows into and out of the system. Being able to investigate and answer integration related queries and questions.

Non-negotiable requirements for consideration:

Minimum 5 Years experience supporting Financials modules of an enterprise ERP system (Oracle, SAP, Workday, JDE / OneWorld)

MUST have MORE than 2 years’ experience using versions of PeopleTools 8.58 and higher

MUST have 2 or more years’ experience using at least three of the following toolsets:

XML,

PeopleSoft SQR,

PeopleTools,

PeopleCode,

PSQuery,

Data Mover,

Application Engine,

Component Interface

MUST have 2 years’ experience supporting PeopleSoft financials modules and query/reporting tools (GL, Payables, Receivables, nVision)

Experience designing & creating financial reports using Peoplesoft & other reporting tools – BI publisher, SQR, nVision, PeopleSoft Query)

Experience performing a full-cycle PeopleSoft version upgrade and/or PeopleTools upgrade

MUST be able to work nonstandard hours which may include nights and weekends (we support a global environment).

Knowledge and skills required for consideration:

Knowledge of PeopleSoft Financial suite of products, specially Accounts Payable and General Ledger.

Possess a mid-level proficiency with MS-SQL – ability to design and execute SQL queries on Peoplesoft financials tables and interpret SQL scripts

Responsibilities:

Provide timely and accurate production support for PeopleSoft Financials customers. Support includes troubleshooting, maintenance, and configuration of General Ledger, Payables and Receivables modules.

Provide a high-degree of user-support during critical processing periods (month-end and year-end financial close)

Support, troubleshoot and resolve issues with 3rd party interfaces – inbound or outbound to/from the PeopleSoft Financials environment.

Perform business analyst functions to support and maintain the global PeopleSoft Financials environment for multiple trading offices – includes gathering detail requirements, developing documentation, configuring user security and process flow mapping and functional specifications design.

Develop, unit test, document and deliver high quality solutions utilizing Application Engine, Integration Broker Services, Application Package, People Code and other tools available.

Translate business processes into technical solutions.

Write and/or update system documentation.

Developing, testing and debugging new functionality, enhancements, interfaces, batch processes using the People Tools development suite

