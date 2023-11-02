Power BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

· Understand business requirements in the BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights.
· Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
· Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those.
· Analysing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making.
· Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish.
· Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models.
· Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations.
· Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics.
· Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI
· Analyse current ETL process, define and design new systems.
· Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems.
· Create customize charts and custom calculations as per requirements.
· Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs.
· SQL querying for best results, use of filters and graphs for better understanding of data
· Work with users
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Developer
- SQL