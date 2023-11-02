Power BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

· Understand business requirements in the BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights.

· Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI

· Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those.

· Analysing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making.

· Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish.

· Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models.

· Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations.

· Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics.

· Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI

· Analyse current ETL process, define and design new systems.

· Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems.

· Create customize charts and custom calculations as per requirements.

· Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs.

· SQL querying for best results, use of filters and graphs for better understanding of data

· Work with users

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Developer

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position