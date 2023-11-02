Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Sandton, either on a contract or permanent basis. If you’re ready to take on exciting challenges and work closely with clients to drive business improvement, this role is for you!

Onsite – 5 days a week

What you’ll do:

Consultation: Work closely with various clients and their stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of their value chain, organizational structure, functions, and products/services.

Work closely with various clients and their stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of their value chain, organizational structure, functions, and products/services. Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and act as a trusted consultant on projects or applications. You will engage with stakeholders effectively to ensure alignment and collaboration throughout the project lifecycle.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and act as a trusted consultant on projects or applications. You will engage with stakeholders effectively to ensure alignment and collaboration throughout the project lifecycle. Critical Thinking: Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to uncover the true intent behind their business requirements. Your ability to ask the right questions and dig deep will be a valuable asset.

Your expertise:

Formal qualification such as a B. Com or BS

Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.

At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Personal Attributes:

A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbally and written.

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Onsite – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

