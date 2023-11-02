Senior Business Analyst (Remote/Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic, knowledgeable, and deeply experienced Senior Business Analyst is sought by a provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions to the Public Health sector. You will partner collaboratively working closely with technical teams to analyse and design solutions for both local & global Digital Health projects; leading the system design and functional specification deliverable to ensure that there is integration between the business and technology. Applicants must possess a relevant Degree or recognised qualification in Informatics/Systems Analysis or Public Health with 10 years or more demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst, Product Owner or related expert. You must have proficiency with JIRA, experience working in the Public Health sector and/or Digital Health with the ability to partner with the client to understand the problem domain, elicit requirements and capture business needs to articulate and document functional specifications.

DUTIES:

The Senior Business Analyst together with the Development Team Lead, form the “Delivery Unit” who must show a structured approach to delivery that can be applied to different projects and teams in the future, as well as proven ability to influence change and drive continual improvement. The methodologies and structures used by the Delivery Unit can be effectively applied to different projects and situations.

Proactively seek areas for process and practice improvements within their environment (team, client and/or project), advocating improvements for the benefit of the project.

Identify and understand project risk and obstacles to delivery; incorporating risk mitigation strategies to resolve these.

Supporting clients and the Project Management team, this role prioritizes deliverables and product functionality. The Senior BA understands the software development process – SDLC – analysing and problem-solving to identify, communicate and remove obstacles.

Work across current and new systems to enhance legacy environments, adapting for different programming languages and technology stacks. This role focuses on information systems strengthening and systems interoperability, requiring solid knowledge and experience in developing user requirements, full functional specifications and systems integration. All documentation produced uses recognised standards and tools.

Facilitate key inputs to and from the technical teams, using Agile methodologies to identify solution interdependencies.

Document solution designs which include solution architecture, data models, context diagrams, sequence diagrams and integration specifications.

Manage the product backlog and priorities through the software delivery cycle.

Perform Product Owner roles, overseeing the QA team with test cases and testing.

Manage technical documentation for Testers and Implementers.

Expertly navigate ongoing relationship priorities among business partners and clients.

Develop high quality reports to mitigate risk and maximise client satisfaction experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Holds a relevant Degree or recognised qualification in Informatics, Systems Analysis or Public Health.

Experience/Skills –

10 Years or more demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst, Product Owner or related expert.

Ability to partner with the client to understand the problem domain, elicit requirements and capture business needs to articulate and document functional specifications.

Experience with Agile software development methodologies.

Planning and product delivery management software such as JIRA.

Experience working in the Public Health sector and/or Digital Health.

Advantageous –

SQL.

Microsoft technologies.

Web-based technologies.

Mobile technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Has the ability to make calculated decisions quickly (even if all information is not immediately available) and take accountability and responsibility for those decisions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to facilitate positive outcomes.

Superior analytical skills and ability to problem-solve.

Ability to work across projects in a complex ecosystem with competing priorities.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position