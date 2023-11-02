Senior Developer (Node.js OR Java) (Remote/Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Developer with strong Node.js or Java is sought to join the vibrant tech team of a dynamic provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions where you will make a critical contribution to support local and international Digital Health projects. Working within an Agile team & reporting to a Team Lead, you’ll use your social EQ and technical expertise to help deliver impact across many projects. You’ll need a minimum of 5 years’ work experience with Java and JavaScript technologies in production enterprise environments along with relevant education for this role. Your other tech tools should include HTML, CSS, MySQL, AngularJS, Spring MVC & React.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification.

5 Years’ relevant work experience.

You’re an expert in your chosen technology stack with, excellent coding skills and a solid understanding of web technologies and protocols.

You have extensive experience with Node.js or Java.

Front End development experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS and relevant web platforms and libraries (such as AngularJS, Spring MVC, React).

Agile development practices.

You’re the expert in relational database development (with a focus on MySQL).

Your ability to work independently, owning the software deliverables means you don’t need constant supervision.

You like sharing your knowledge i.e., you’re a mentor to team members.

We’d prefer an in-depth understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns/

You’re good at Troubleshooting.

You’re always excited to learn, picking-up health domain knowledge, new frameworks /technologies independently.

You’re not afraid to voice ideas for improvements and getting it done – better.

Beneficial to have –

Experience in the Public Health sector and Electronic Health Record Systems.

NoSQL Database Development.

Applies QA principles to their work i.e., shows an awareness of the standards and quality requirements – buggy code (in terms of logic, syntax, resource bugs) is not cool.

Helps and motivates other team members when the opportunity knocks.

Proactively finds ways to get involved – especially when you’re keen to learn more.

Can assume client-facing responsibility, conveying professionalism in respect of appearance, communication, etiquette, attitude, punctuality and attention to detail, engendering client confidence.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

