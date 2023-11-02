Senior Solutions Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions seeks to fill the critical role of a Senior Solutions Analyst who will be responsible for defining and documenting the best solution to respond to customers’ pain points using product and integration capabilities. This position requires you to assess and accurately interpret customer needs and translate them into integration requirement documents using best practices and in collaboration with the Product, Integrations and Support teams. You will need a suitable tertiary qualification such as BSc Comp Sci/BCom/IS Diploma or equivalent industry experience with 10+ years Solution Analysis experience or in a similar role, demonstrable evidence of analysing and documenting complex business processes & 8+ years Project Management. You will also require solid skills in data mapping, data translation, impact identification, process design, and documentation and experience with global organisations working with US and UK customers.

DUTIES:

Solution Analysis –

Develop documentation and translate business needs into technical specifications and configuration documents in collaboration with the Integrations and Support teams.

Ensure all proposed solutions make use of product best practice and collaborate with the Product Management team to achieve the goal.

Assist Integrations and Support teams in writing internal requirements for successful project delivery including use cases for QA purpose.

Accountable to ensure solutions are realistically deliverable and as standard as possible — playing a key role to ensure delivery risks are managed/highlighted and appropriate technical internal reviews/signoffs take place.

Work closely with Account Directors, Customer Success Managers, Onboarding Consultants and Project Manager to ensure successful solutioning.

Know product and capability at all times to ensure best integration with architected solutions.

Assist Sales, Pre-sales and CS teams during prospect engagements (customer workshops to unpack requirements, technical environments, implementation, etc.).

Assist Sales, Pre-sales and CS teams in deal pursuit to ensure that proposed solutions offer a winning value proposition and ensure with the Integrations and Support teams that solutions are accurately sized (time/duration/cost).

When required, assist Sales, Pre-sales and CS teams in responding to RFP’s.

Feedback to the Product team on possible enhancements that will enhance product value and/or ease integrations.

Project Management –

Assist in the development of project plans, outlining tasks, milestones, and deliverables.

Help maintain a project schedule to manage and track projects effectively to create visibility into forecasting future work.

Analyse risks and report challenges to stakeholders.

Provide regular project status updates to customers highlighting milestones achieved and potential delays.

Share insights into dependencies and risks to facilitate informed decision-making, proper mitigation, and resolution.

Maintain accurate project documentation and updated records.

Assist and prepare regular reports on resource utilization, project’s financial performance, month end report and other relevant metrics for the Project Delivery Manager.

Prepare necessary agenda and presentation materials for meetings.

Participate in stakeholder interactions, gathering requirements and providing progress updates as needed.

Overall –

Ensure that client expectations are effectively communicated and managed.

Participate in process improvement initiatives led by Managers.

Share insights, suggestions, and feedback to enhance projects process and practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent industry experience (BSc Comp Sci, BCom, IS, IS Diploma).

Experience/Skills –

10+ Years Solution Analysis experience or in a similar role. Demonstrable evidence of analysing and documenting complex business processes.

8+ Years Project Management experience.

Proven experience in performing a dual role of Project Management and solutioning.

Solid skills in data mapping, data translation, impact identification, process design, and documentation.

Experience with global organisations working with US and UK customers.

Periodic travel to customer locations may be required.

Ability to present solutions to an enterprise/professional service customer and articulate requirement/solution fit.

Advantageous –

Exposure to SharePoint.

ATTRIBUTES:

Committed to understanding the needs of customers and delivering high quality results.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and command of the English language.

Ability to prioritize and deal with multiple projects and deadlines (adaptable).

Advanced negotiation skills.

Proven leadership ability.

Able to work with a wide range of stakeholders in a complex environment.

Ability to communicate complex, technical concepts to all levels.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Entrepreneurial – Can-do approach coupled with a strong desire to make a difference.

Quick study, self-learner – Gains proficiency in new industries, markets, and technologies quickly.

Interpersonal – Builds and maintains trusting relationships with associates and customers.

Change Management – Initiates, manages, or participates in the change process and energizes it on an ongoing basis, taking steps to remove barriers and accelerate its pace.

Energy/Drive – Exhibits strong desire to achieve.

Personal/ Professional Effectiveness – Demonstrates ability to be self-directed and self-motivated.

Planning and Organizing – Optimizes use of time and resources to achieve desired results.

Accountability – Holds self and others accountable for results.

