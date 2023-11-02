Senior Solutions Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualification and experience to assume the position of a Senior Solutions Developer.

Minimum Requirements (must be met in order to be considered for this position):

A minimum of three (3) year IT or related national diploma/degree (NQF 6 or higher).

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment.

Minimum of 5 years RPG Development experience.

Any experience in the AS/SET Development Tool will be advantageous.

Minimum of 3 years Java and J2EE Development experience.

Firm understanding and practical exposure to relational databases e.g. DB2, Oracle, SQL etc.

Firm understanding of Operating Systems e.g. OS/400, Linux, Unix AIX, Windows etc.

Firm understanding and exposure to ECM technologies and deployment.

At least 2 years’ experience in Oracle Data Store.

At least 2 years AS/400 Query experience.

Sound knowledge of the SDLC methodology.

Good understanding of software architecture and exposure to enterprise architecture.

Proficient in systems implementation.

Good communication skills.

Analytical skills including data analysis.

Good understanding of business function.

Experience in Financial systems within the Banking environment.

Exposure to compliance and regulatory reporting.

Planning and Time management skills.

Job Responsibilities:

Drawing up technical specifications by analyzing business need.

Develop programs from specifications using relevant toolset in line with development standards.

Ensure systems are delivered in line with development methodologies e.g. SDLC

Develop, manage and maintain Databases.

Developing ERD.

Developing data mapping and migration plans.

Unit testing of changes carried out.

Carry out Unit and Systems Integration Testing.

Develop a Testing Plan/Strategy.

Assist with developing test cases.

Assist with User Acceptance Testing.

Documenting system changes according to standards.

Ensure documentation is updated and current.

Assist with drafting training material.

Provide input on the development of business processes.

Troubleshooting and responding promptly to system bugs.

Constantly review and implement system efficiencies.

Build a knowledge base of products and applications.

About The Employer:

Banking Institution

