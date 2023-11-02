Senior Solutions Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Nov 2, 2023

An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualification and experience to assume the position of a Senior Solutions Developer.

Minimum Requirements (must be met in order to be considered for this position):

  • A minimum of three (3) year IT or related national diploma/degree (NQF 6 or higher).
  • At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment.
  • Minimum of 5 years RPG Development experience.
  • Any experience in the AS/SET Development Tool will be advantageous.
  • Minimum of 3 years Java and J2EE Development experience.
  • Firm understanding and practical exposure to relational databases e.g. DB2, Oracle, SQL etc.
  • Firm understanding of Operating Systems e.g. OS/400, Linux, Unix AIX, Windows etc.
  • Firm understanding and exposure to ECM technologies and deployment.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in Oracle Data Store.
  • At least 2 years AS/400 Query experience.
  • Sound knowledge of the SDLC methodology.
  • Good understanding of software architecture and exposure to enterprise architecture.
  • Proficient in systems implementation.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Analytical skills including data analysis.
  • Good understanding of business function.
  • Experience in Financial systems within the Banking environment.
  • Exposure to compliance and regulatory reporting.
  • Planning and Time management skills.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Drawing up technical specifications by analyzing business need.
  • Develop programs from specifications using relevant toolset in line with development standards.
  • Ensure systems are delivered in line with development methodologies e.g. SDLC
  • Develop, manage and maintain Databases.
  • Developing ERD.
  • Developing data mapping and migration plans.
  • Unit testing of changes carried out.
  • Carry out Unit and Systems Integration Testing.
  • Develop a Testing Plan/Strategy.
  • Assist with developing test cases.
  • Assist with User Acceptance Testing.
  • Documenting system changes according to standards.
  • Ensure documentation is updated and current.
  • Assist with drafting training material.
  • Provide input on the development of business processes.
  • Troubleshooting and responding promptly to system bugs.
  • Constantly review and implement system efficiencies.
  • Build a knowledge base of products and applications.

Desired Skills:

  • As400
  • RPG Development
  • J2EE Develoment
  • Java Development
  • Relational Databases
  • OS/400
  • Linux
  • Unix AIX
  • Windows
  • ECM Technologies and Deployment
  • Oracle Data Store
  • SDLC Methodology
  • Software architecture
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Banking
  • Troubleshooting
  • Developing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Banking Institution

