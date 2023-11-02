An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualification and experience to assume the position of a Senior Solutions Developer.
Minimum Requirements (must be met in order to be considered for this position):
- A minimum of three (3) year IT or related national diploma/degree (NQF 6 or higher).
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment.
- Minimum of 5 years RPG Development experience.
- Any experience in the AS/SET Development Tool will be advantageous.
- Minimum of 3 years Java and J2EE Development experience.
- Firm understanding and practical exposure to relational databases e.g. DB2, Oracle, SQL etc.
- Firm understanding of Operating Systems e.g. OS/400, Linux, Unix AIX, Windows etc.
- Firm understanding and exposure to ECM technologies and deployment.
- At least 2 years’ experience in Oracle Data Store.
- At least 2 years AS/400 Query experience.
- Sound knowledge of the SDLC methodology.
- Good understanding of software architecture and exposure to enterprise architecture.
- Proficient in systems implementation.
- Good communication skills.
- Analytical skills including data analysis.
- Good understanding of business function.
- Experience in Financial systems within the Banking environment.
- Exposure to compliance and regulatory reporting.
- Planning and Time management skills.
Job Responsibilities:
- Drawing up technical specifications by analyzing business need.
- Develop programs from specifications using relevant toolset in line with development standards.
- Ensure systems are delivered in line with development methodologies e.g. SDLC
- Develop, manage and maintain Databases.
- Developing ERD.
- Developing data mapping and migration plans.
- Unit testing of changes carried out.
- Carry out Unit and Systems Integration Testing.
- Develop a Testing Plan/Strategy.
- Assist with developing test cases.
- Assist with User Acceptance Testing.
- Documenting system changes according to standards.
- Ensure documentation is updated and current.
- Assist with drafting training material.
- Provide input on the development of business processes.
- Troubleshooting and responding promptly to system bugs.
- Constantly review and implement system efficiencies.
- Build a knowledge base of products and applications.
Desired Skills:
- As400
- RPG Development
- J2EE Develoment
- Java Development
- Relational Databases
- OS/400
- Linux
- Unix AIX
- Windows
- ECM Technologies and Deployment
- Oracle Data Store
- SDLC Methodology
- Software architecture
- Enterprise Architecture
- Banking
- Troubleshooting
- Developing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Banking Institution