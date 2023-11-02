Senior Technical Project Manager (Remote/Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge HealthTech solutions seeks a highly accomplished & solutions-driven Senior Technical Project Manager to manage a variety of healthcare, information systems, technology and development projects within the public healthcare ecosystem in South Africa. Working with Program Managers, you will define and administer the technical aspects of one or more program areas. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable tertiary level training and advanced knowledge in a field related to Medicine/Public Health/Computer Science or Information Systems with at least 7 years’ work experience within a relevant PM role including project development, monitoring and evaluation, narrative reporting. You will also require a strong information systems development background, experience/interest in the non-profit public healthcare area and proficiency with Agile methodologies.

DUTIES:

The Senior Technical Project Manager is a member of the Technical Governance team who is ultimately accountable for the tracking of the Technical Integrated Work Plan –

Guide activities, implementing agreed approaches, policies and plans.

Manage the Technical Division’s integrated work plan, timeline tracking, work plan progress tracking, resource capacity planning, risk mitigation, internal and external stakeholder expectation management.

Report to Technical Governance on key performance indicators.

Coordinate and give input to country engagement.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary level training and advanced knowledge in a field related to Medicine, Public Health, Computer Science or Information Systems.

Experience/Skills

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in a relevant Project Management position, working with highly skilled professionals and/or Managers in health information systems, with cross-cultural experience.

Project Management skills and experience, including project development, monitoring and evaluation, narrative reporting.

Leadership skills including the ability to innovate and strategize in the domain of health information systems.

Management skills, including the ability to manage a team of technical and programme management professionals.

Technical knowledge of common ICT issues including requirements for hardware, software and standard pitfalls in implementation.

Excellent English language proficiency.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Computer literacy in common business productivity software, including Microsoft Office.

Advantageous –

Honours Degree, Master’s Degree or PhD in either Business Administration, Health Sciences, Public Health, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Systems or similar.

Experience working within or with the South African National Department Health.

Ability to write high quality reports.

Knowledge and experience of South African health systems strengthening and health information systems development in low resource settings as well as the priorities and programmes of international donors.

Knowledge of rules and procedures, as well as experience in budgeting and development of grant and project proposals, for international funding agencies such as CDC, USAID, PEPFAR, EU, WHO, UNICEF etc.

Proficiency in other Southern African languages is preferred but not required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Attention to detail and shows initiative.

Can work independently, as well as be a team player.

Self-motivated and has a sense of pride in their work.

Is passionate about technology and self-learning.

Takes responsibility for their actions.

Strong logical thinking and reasoning skills.

A strong sense of integrity, and the drive to be open, honest and ethical in everything they do.

The ability to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently, accept constructive criticism, remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Technical

Project

Learn more/Apply for this position