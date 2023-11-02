Senior Test Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate Senior Test Analyst with the ability to communicate complex, technical concepts to all levels is wanted to join the team of a provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions. Your role will include identifying testable requirements, scripting applicable test cases, and setting up test data. You will also perform Manual & Regression Testing – plan, write, execute and maintain the test cases. The ideal candidate will require a suitable IT tertiary qualification and a recognised Testing qualification / accreditation and / or training in Testing disciplines. You must also have 5+ years’ work experience testing enterprise solutions, proven experience in QA testing with a solid understanding of SDLC and STLC and processes, testing governance & experience in managing defects and its life cycle.

DUTIES:

Identify testable requirements.

Script applicable test cases.

Setup test data.

Apply agreed company testing techniques (testing within timelines, tracking defects).

Prepare test plans and summary reports, when required.

Ensure issues are escalated timeously and appropriately resolved.

Perform Manual Testing (plan, write, execute and maintain Manual test cases).

Perform Regression Testing (plan, write, execute and maintain Regression test cases).

Plan, assist and maintain automation testing.

Plan, assist and maintain performance testing.

Estimate test effort for sprint work.

Log, communicate, prioritize and update defects using defect tracking tool.

Participate in Scrum team sessions, including daily stand-ups.

Provide product quality information to the Manager.

Define root cause and preventative actions for production defects.

Pro-actively drive continuous improvement in Scrum team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant IT tertiary qualification.

Recognised Testing qualification / accreditation and / or training in Testing disciplines.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5+ years’ Testing experience testing enterprise solutions.

Proven experience in QA testing.

Good understanding of SDLC and STLC and processes.

Good understanding of testing governance.

Experience in managing defects and its life cycle.

Test documentation skills.

Web-based software testing.

Advantageous –

Experience with Agile methodology and Scrum framework.

Microsoft Azure DevOps experience.

Experience with the Microsoft 365 platform.

Test automation experience.

Understanding of enterprise business processes and IT systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Testing.

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proactive and delivery focused.

Sound judgment and decision-making abilities.

Team player.

Excellent organizational and planning skills.

Willingness to take ownership and accountability.

Willingness to learn – enthusiastic and quick learner.

Hardworking, conscientious, and ethical.

Flexibility and ability to work overtime when required.

Must thrive in fast moving environment with adaptability to change.

Resourceful and able to start on project work with ambiguous and incomplete information.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Test

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position