Software Engineer (Typescript, React, Node.js) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a comprehensive digital agency located in Reading, UK, and Stellenbosch, South Africa, is in search of a skilled Software Engineer to become a valuable member of their team. As a problem solver, you will collaborate with both customers and teams to craft inventive solutions for complex challenges. Your coding expertise will be a source of inspiration and clarity, elevating the quality of their deliveries while fostering team engagement. Your responsibilities will include contributing to the technical design, testing, implementation, and delivery of web applications. We require a strong command of a wide range of full-stack delivery technologies, such as Node.js and Typescript, as well as experience with React, AWS/Azure, Terraform, and Docker.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the technical design, testing, implementation, and delivery of web applications.

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices.

Communicate with clients throughout the development process.

Day-to-day hands-on coding, collaborative working (e.g.: Mobbing/Pairing).

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice.

Transform their clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Working knowledge of a good variety of full-stack delivery technologies, Node.js and Typescript, also experience with React, AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.

Experience in rock-solid OO, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills

Experience with BDD, TDD and SOLID

A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable

Love clean code

Experience with web application development and deployment.

Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.

At least 3 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

COMMENTS:

