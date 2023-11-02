WeWork SA not impacted by global firm’s bankruptcy

WeWork South Africa is a separate entity, 100% owned by SiSebenza, and is not affiliated with WeWork Global.

The recent news about WeWork Global’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the US will not impact local operations and South African members and stakeholders are reassured that operations will continue as normal.

Andrew Robinson, executive director, and Stefano Migliore, CEO of WeWork South Africa, confirm that global developments will not affect operations in South Africa.

“Since SiSebenza acquired WeWork South Africa in March this year, our focus has been on expanding the WeWork brand in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, and growing our presence in South Africa. Our business’s core elements remain strong, and our primary objective is to achieve growth and sustainability.”