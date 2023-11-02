What to do when bullying goes digital

Cyberbullying, cyber-attacks, and cybersecurity are rapidly evolving phenomena. Parents, in their quest to safeguard their children from these constantly shifting trends and looming threats, face an arduous challenge.

New research reveals that many children are unaware that their online behaviour amounts to cyberbullying until they have already inflicted the harm. Online platforms have unfortunately become breeding grounds for various forms of abuse, including sexual, racist, and general mistreatment, which profoundly affect the self-esteem of our young ones. For parents, navigating this complexity can feel like trying to find a way out of an ever-changing maze.

“The challenge is to find a balance amidst the influx of technology pervading the home and school,” says Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director at Nclose. “Some families live on technology, while others aren’t tech-savvy at all. All types of families are at risk of cybercrime and cyberbullying. The problem is that parents are busy, stressed, and navigating a cyber minefield. They yearn for security and to shield their children, yet often find themselves unsure of the path to take.”

Of course, there are plenty of articles and advice columns guiding parents on navigating online obstacles, but it is crucial for parents to pause and acknowledge that this issue affects everyone. On the flip side, there are instances where parents may discover that their own child is a bully. Similarly, children themselves may realise that their actions are indeed considered bullying. These realisations carry their own weight and consequences, underscoring the profound impact of this problem.

“Added to this dynamic is the fact that as parents, you’re navigating a fine line between allowing children the freedom to discover the world for themselves and becoming savvier online, and making the right online decisions,” says Osler. “Children don’t have a developed frontal cortex and don’t realise when they have crossed a line or gone too deep. These situations devolve so quickly, children don’t realise it’s happening until it is too late.”

There needs to be a more accessible and supportive safety net for both children and their parents. Fortunately, there are several apps available on the market specifically designed to provide this safety. Investing in these apps is invaluable for parents who want to give their children space while also limiting the risks. These tools enable children to become digitally savvy while equipping them with the necessary tools to make smarter decisions and stay within acceptable boundaries.

“What’s really needed is more education,” adds Osler. “What’s safe, what’s good behaviour, what isn’t? How to manage limits and time spent online. How to recognise risks and know how to respond to them. These smart tools empower both children and their parents, providing them with a sense of control.”

Having this level of control is essential, as social media and online channels introduce new risks and concerns as people become more immersed in the digital world. Disappearing messages on platforms like WhatsApp and Snapchat, for example, can still have a lasting impact if the content is rude or offensive. While the text may vanish, the hurt inflicted remains. Also, the phenomenon of ghosting, typically associated with dating, is expanding and greatly affects a person’s emotional well-being.

“Some kids may not realise they’re ghosting someone or bullying them. Some may not know how to share how they feel after they’ve been bullied. These children are, to some extent, victims of these situations,” concludes Osler. “Education remains the most important way to overcome this dynamic. We need our children to know what constitutes dangerous or unpleasant behaviour, how to protect themselves and how to flag their concerns with an adult.”

A helpful analogy to understand this is to think of a tube of toothpaste. Imagine squeezing out all the toothpaste onto a plate and then attempting to put it all back into the tube. It’s simply not possible. Similarly, when it comes to online behaviour, once something is said or done in the digital realm, it remains there forever. “Digital education is the route to protecting parents and kids, and ensuring everyone feels empowered and in control.”