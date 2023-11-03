Business Analyst – Project Coordinator

Attention to detail? Expertise in business analysis and a strong background in project management? Join our team for a 6-month project where your skills in managing catalogues and spearheading analysis will play a pivotal role.
As a Business Analysis Project Manager, you’ll drive the success of our projects, utilizing your catalogue experience to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver comprehensive solutions. This opportunity allows you to be at the forefront of project management, driving impactful change and fostering innovation within our dynamic environment.
- Has technical background, needs to have more BA and day to project management
- SAP experience not needed but will be beneficial
- Will be working on SAP Catalogues
- Coordinator/business analysts
- Day to day leading of catalogues
- Stabalization of these catalogues
- Looking at growing the catalogues from 20 or 30 to 200
- Needs to be young and hungry with organizational capability to help drive the project
- 3 – 5 years experience
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years