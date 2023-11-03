Business Analyst – Project Coordinator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Attention to detail? Expertise in business analysis and a strong background in project management? Join our team for a 6-month project where your skills in managing catalogues and spearheading analysis will play a pivotal role.

As a Business Analysis Project Manager, you’ll drive the success of our projects, utilizing your catalogue experience to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver comprehensive solutions. This opportunity allows you to be at the forefront of project management, driving impactful change and fostering innovation within our dynamic environment.

Has technical background, needs to have more BA and day to project management

SAP experience not needed but will be beneficial

Will be working on SAP Catalogues

Coordinator/business analysts

Day to day leading of catalogues

Stabalization of these catalogues

Looking at growing the catalogues from 20 or 30 to 200

Needs to be young and hungry with organizational capability to help drive the project

3 – 5 years experience

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

