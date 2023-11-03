Business Intelligence Analyst (CPT or JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

ANALYSE business data, compile reports, and build visual models to present information to stakeholders as your expertise as a Business Intelligence Analyst is sought by a dynamic provider of world-class Outsourced and Incident Management Services. The successful incumbent must have Matric/Grade 12 and preferably a tertiary qualification in Information Technology/Business Analytics (BC om/BSc)/BA/BS in Computer Science with 2 – 3 years working experience with SQL Server databases and query language – Building relational database, Writing stored procedures; 1-year SSRS & experience in building reporting models with visual analytics tools (e.g., Power BI, QlikView, Tableau, etc.).

DUTIES:

Financial Management (Budget and resource management) –

Ensure cost effective allocation and use of company resources.

Execute BI projects within assigned budget and timelines.

Business Process Management –

Governance:

Abide by company policy, departmental procedures, and ISO standards.

Aligned to the Company’s core values (Bright, Agile and True).

Adhere to Company policies and departmental procedures.

Company structure and reporting lines.

Comply with all company Health and Safety requirements.

Adhere to customer service principles and practices.

Maintain confidentiality and discretion at all times.

Operational:

Collaborate with Business Intelligence (“BI”) team in preliminary discussions with stakeholders to identify business needs.

Provide input to the BI team with regards to the approach of solving relevant business problems.

Advice on the manner in which to present data to stakeholders that will add the most value.

Identify potential process improvements and areas within the business for the BI team to get involved.

Assist with data quality management in terms of identifying areas where it is required and being involved in the rectification process.

Review and validate data integrity, quality and accuracy as it is collected.

Perform the following Data Management steps: Data gathering; Data cleaning; Data preparation; Data analysis; Data interpretation – relevance and analysis (being able to forecast and identify the outcomes); Report and provide feedback on data analysed.

Design and produce reports to internal and external stakeholders on a weekly/monthly/quarterly basis.

Assess and identify the client’s needs.

Prepare reports on additional information to include the analysis and interpretation of the data.

Business Improvement – operation and processes. Increase efficiencies. Taking data received and increasing utilisation. Better utilisation for increased profit.

Complete different data analysis projects in order to support various company activities and plans.

Identify and define information need requirements for BI projects.

Identify new process improvement opportunities.

Develop, test, and implement data driven (SQL) reports.

Learning and Growth (Staffing) –

Attend training (before and after your shift) as and when required.

Identify own learning and developmental needs.

Develop own competencies required for daily functioning.

Provide input into own Personal Development Plan.

Partake in training as and when required.

Remain current on industry trends with respect to BI capabilities.

Client and Vendor Management –

Maintain client satisfaction at all times.

Escalation of unresolved cases and possible clients’ complaints.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF Level 4.

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology/Business Analytics (BC om/BSc)/BA/BS in Computer Science. (Preferred)

Experience/Skills –

2 – 3 Years working experience with SQL Server databases and query language – Building relational database, Writing stored procedures.

1 Year SQL Server Reporting Services; and Developing report templates, Rolling out same for user access.

1 Year experience in building reporting models with visual analytics tools (e.g., Power BI, QlikView, Tableau, etc.).

Standard office equipment (computer, laptop, mouse).

Standard telecommunications equipment.

3G WIFI.

To be available to Executive 24/7 in event of critical situations.

To be available on standby after hours/odd hours.

SA Citizen or valid work permit for SA.

Valid code B Driver’s License and own transport.

Advantageous –

BI Certification.

Experience in the Customer Services industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Awareness of company policies and procedures.

Understand business ethics and values.

Understand company structure and reporting lines.

Business processes and procedures.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Understanding objectives business.

Creative problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to present, explain and translate information.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Presenting, explaining and information translation.

Ability to work in an accurate, independent, and structured manner.

Able to demonstrate innovation.

Work under pressure.

Able to demonstrate flexibility and adaptability in a complex, multiple entity, constantly changing environment.

COMMENTS:

