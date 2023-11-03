C# Back-End Developer

Client Background:

Our client provides an application that helps self-directed Retail and Institutional Cryptocurrency Traders monitor, trade and manage their portfolios across multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges. The app aims to standardize the trading experience across global venues with a primary focus on derivative trading with spot trading on offer as well. Our client caters for the full lifecycle of trading (via Direct Memory Access (DMA) and algorithmic execution), order and position management, portfolio management, reporting and third-party product integration via Application Programming Interface (API).

Responsibilities:

Help integrate new exchanges

Maintain and expand our client’s back-end engine

Skills Requirements:

Highly experienced in C# (expert level)

SQL

Git

Proven problem-solving abilities

Logical thinking

Attention to detail

Experience with Rest and WebSocket connectivity

Software best-practice

Architect, design and develop robust applications

Advantageous:

Bachelor of Science Degree or any related qualification or aa demonstrable knowledge of critical abstract thinking and problem-solving working experience

Interest in algorithmic trading

Cloud experience (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Understanding of Finance and Derivatives would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

.Net

AWS

C#

Derivatives

Financial Services

Git

Investments

Learn more/Apply for this position